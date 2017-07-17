Here’s What You Missed At Today’s Off-Camera Briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer held an off-camera press briefing Monday in which he accused the Democratic Party of colluding with Ukraine and said the Trump administration is still confident the Senate will pass health care reform.

Alleged DNC collusion with Ukraine

For the second time in the past week the White House pushed the message that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia and that the evidence shows it was really the Democrats who were in cahoots with a foreign power.

Politico reported in January that a Democratic operative worked hand-in-hand with Ukrainian officials to obtain negative information on Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. “Information passed to the DNC from the Ukrainian government directly targeted members of the Trump campaign in an attempt to undermine it and that was just Ukraine,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last Wednesday.

Spicer was asked Monday about whether this issue came up when President Trump met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and he replied that he was unaware if this occurred. He continued on to say that the Politico report about the “DNC’s collusion with the Ukrainian government” has received “renewed attention.”

This message from the White House comes as President Trump’s eldest son Donald has received scrutiny due to a July 2016 meeting that he attended after being promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

Confidence in agenda

While the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare seems to be stalled in the Senate, Spicer showed nothing but confidence Monday. (RELATED: McCain’s Blood Clot Blocks Obamacare Repeal Vote)

“There’s no one better than Mitch McConnell when it comes to knowing how and when to make a bill successful in the Senate,” Spicer said. He later added: “We’re going to get this done. We are going to move on. We are going to do tax reform. We are going to do infrastructure.”