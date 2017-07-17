‘Morning Joe’ Panel Share Awkward Silence Over Trump’s Comments On French First Lady [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” political panel had an awkward moment Monday while discussing President Donald Trump’s comments about French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte.

Trump told the French first lady she was “in such good shape” and “beautiful” while in France earlier in July.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski poked fun at Trump’s compliments, telling panelist Bob Costa and co-host Joe Scarborough that MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt thought both men were “in great physical shape. I mean like, really beautiful.”

Brzezinski was trying to show how ridiculous it would be to compliment someone the way Trump did, but Hunt didn’t seem to understand the joke as she flashed a confused smile.

Brzezinski clarified that she was referring to Trump’s France comments which were reported by The Washington Post and called Trump “very very different and very out of step with modern, normal, sense of appropriateness.”

Costa said Brzezinski had to give further context to the audience to clarify Trump’s comments, asking Brzezinski for the exact quote from the president. Brzezinski read the quote again and was met with utter silence from the entire panel for more than five seconds.

Scarborough cut off the debate after the long pause saying, “I’m going to jump in right here Mika. We have a 47 second delay so this really isn’t the time to have awkward silences … because Bob and you look more even awkward than usual.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].