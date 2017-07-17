President Donald Trump is back on Twitter defending his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer to gather opposition research about Hillary Clinton.

“Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “That’s politics!”

The tweet echoes comments made by Trump while he was abroad in France for a Bastille Day celebration. (VIDEO: Trump Defends His Son While Abroad)

“It was a short meeting,” Trump said during a joint press conference with French president Emmanuel Macron. “I think from a practical standpoint, I think most people would’ve taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research.”

Trump defended his son on Sunday as well, blaming the “Fake News Media” for the unfavorable coverage of the June 2016 meeting. (RELATED: Trump Attacks ‘Fake News Media’ In Latest Round Of Tweets)

