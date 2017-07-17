Trump Is Making Moves To Get Sen. Flake Out Of Washington

President Donald Trump and his administration are speaking with potential candidates to challenge Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

Flake has been a longtime critic of Trump and even refused to endorse him during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has personally spoken with Republican Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit, and has had administration officials speak with former Republican State Sen. Kelli Ward and former Arizona GOP chairman Robert Graham, according to Politico Monday.

“Maybe [Flake] should get back on the Trump team. A lot of people believe in Trump’s policies,” said former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to Politico. “There’s a silent majority that’s still there, and still in this state, so watch out.”