Fleischer Calls GOP Health Care Failure A ‘Dismal Day’

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer on “Fox & Friends” said that “this is a dismal day for Republicans” after the Senate GOP’s health care bill collapsed.

“This is an abandonment of the heart of what Republicans promised people for eight years, and not to be able to deliver on it,” Fleischer said on Tuesday.

Fleischer said that it is the Senate’s job to work on these issues and take action on what they’ve been promising. He said they need to take responsibility and figure out how to replace Obamacare.

“And their failure should not go un-noted. It should be remembered in the polls because they promised us this, and I take these things seriously on core ideology,” Fleischer stated.

He said that he does not blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or President Donald Trump for this failure.

“President Trump tried and you have to give credit to House Republicans for fulfilling their promise. Senate Republicans didn’t.”

Fleischer is skeptical that the GOP will be able to fully repeal Obamacare if they cannot pass their new healthcare bill.

“If you do it with only 50 votes you repeal all the spending aspects of Obamacare, but you’re leaving all the Obamacare rules in place because you need 60 votes to do that,” Fleischer said.

“It’s false advertising, it’s not a full repeal if they do that.”