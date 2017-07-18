McConnell Announces Procedural Vote On Obamacare Repeal Happening Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday the Senate will move forward on the motion to proceed on the Better Care Reconciliation Act despite three Republican senators vowing to vote against the measure.

“We’ll have the vote on the motion to proceed to the repeal early next week,” he said on the Senate floor.

The announcement comes in the wake of leadership announcing they would no longer move forward with a clean repeal after Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they weren’t supportive of the proposal.

Senate GOP leadership has been dealt multiple blows since the reconciliation measure was sent over from the lower chamber. McConnell failed to gain the support needed to pass the revised version of the Obamacare replacement bill Monday, with Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Collins railing against the bill’s language and the process used to construct it.

President Donald Trump said lawmakers should allow Obamacare to fail, then proceed with repairing the health-care system.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new health care plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!” he tweeted Tuesday.

McConnell needs just a simple majority to pass the bill.

