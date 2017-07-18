Now Susan Rice Won’t Testify About Unmasking Trump Supporters

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice’s planned testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has been postponed, Fox News reports.

She was expected to appear Tuesday in a closed session before the committee, which is looking into whether Rice improperly requested the “unmasking” of U.S. citizens who had communicated with foreigners under surveillance.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the committee, said Friday, “Let’s remember the American people want to get the truth on all these issues … on what Susan Rice may or may not have done.”

Rice originally told an interviewer at PBS, “I know nothing about this,” when asked about the unmaskings, but has since acknowledged she did, in fact, ask for the names of Trump campaign associates to be revealed. She then refused an invitation to testify before the Senate committee looking into the scandal because the request was not bipartisan.

No reason was given for the cancelation of her testimony in the House.