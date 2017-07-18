A new Bloomberg poll shows that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is even more unfavorable than President Donald Trump.

While only 41 percent of respondents in the poll said they had a more favorable than unfavorable view of President Trump, Clinton’s favorability rating was even lower, at 39 percent.

A full 58 percent of respondents found Clinton to be more unfavorable than favorable.

Those numbers are even lower than what Clinton faced during her 2016 presidential campaign. In June 2016, Clinton was viewed favorably by 43 percent of voters and unfavorably by 54 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump’s favorability has jumped considerably since June 2016, when he only had a 31 percent favorability rating.

The poll surveyed more Democrats than Republicans (28-22) and more people who voted for Clinton than Trump (37-33).

According to Bloomberg, more than a fifth of Clinton voters say they now have an unfavorable view of their candidate. Just before the election, only 8 percent of likely Clinton voters said the same.

“There’s growing discontent with Hillary Clinton even as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, who oversaw the survey.

