Reports: Trump Had An Undisclosed Meeting With Putin

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had an undisclosed second meeting at the recent G20 summit, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

NBC News reported that the two world leaders met at the end of a social dinner at the Hamburg summit. The news of the second meeting was broken by political scientist Ian Bremmer, who said that Putin’s translator was present for the meeting, not Trump’s, and that it lasted for about an hour.

Putin and Trump held a long-awaited formal meeting during the summit in which Trump pressed the Russian president on whether he interfered in the 2016 election. Putin denied that his nation was behind any wrongdoing. The two also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Syria, and after the meeting the Trump administration announced a ceasefire with Russia in a Syrian region.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment and has not released any details on the reported second meeting held at the summit.