Two Republicans senators who voted to repeal Obamacare in 2015 now say they will not support a similar bill by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Forty-eight current Republican senators supported the 2015 Obamacare repeal bill, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Now Murkowski and Moore Capito oppose the McConnell measure. Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins has also said she will vote “no,” which is the same position she had in 2015.

The Trump administration backed Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation stalled Monday as a total of four Republican senators said they wouldn’t support the bill. The GOP currently holds 52 seats in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Monday night that the Senate would take a similar approach to the 2015 repeal bill that made it to President Obama’s desk.

“So, in the coming, days the Senate will vote to take up the House bill with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-President Obama: a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable care.”

Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee both opposed the recent Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation, but backed the 2015 bill.

Here is the list of 48 current GOP senators who voted yes in 2015.

Alexander (R-TN)

Barrasso (R-WY)

Blunt (R-MO)

Boozman (R-AR)

Burr (R-NC)

Capito (R-WV)

Cassidy (R-LA)

Cochran (R-MS)

Collins (R-ME)

Cornyn (R-TX)

Cotton (R-AR)

Crapo (R-ID)

Cruz (R-TX)

Daines (R-MT)

Enzi (R-WY)

Ernst (R-IA)

Fischer (R-NE)

Flake (R-AZ)

Gardner (R-CO)

Graham (R-SC)

Grassley (R-IA)

Hatch (R-UT)

Heller (R-NV)

Hoeven (R-ND)

Inhofe (R-OK)

Isakson (R-GA)

Johnson (R-WI)

Lankford (R-OK)

Lee (R-UT)

McCain (R-AZ)

McConnell (R-KY)

Moran (R-KS)

Murkowski (R-AK)

Paul (R-KY)

Perdue (R-GA)

Portman (R-OH)

Risch (R-ID)

Roberts (R-KS)

Rounds (R-SD)

Rubio (R-FL)

Sasse (R-NE)

Scott (R-SC)

Shelby (R-AL)

Sullivan (R-AK)

Thune (R-SD)

Tillis (R-NC)

Toomey (R-PA)

Wicker (R-MS)