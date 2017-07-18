Top Dem On 2018 Strategy: It’s ‘Being Worked On’

The Democratic Party still doesn’t have a coherent messaging strategy ahead of the 2018 midterms, according to a Monday interview with House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley.

It’s been eight months since President Donald Trump dominated the 2016 presidential election over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Democrats are still unsure what their primary line of attack will be against congressional Republicans during the midterm elections.

“That message is being worked on,” the New York congressman said in an interview with the Associated Press. “We’re doing everything we can to simplify it, but at the same time provide the meat behind it as well. So that’s coming together now.”

Some Democrats, like former Georgia candidate Jon Ossoff, attempted to rely on strongly worded Trump opposition stances, a tactic that the voting public in the district struck down at the last minute.

Other Democrats have tried making a break towards the far left. Former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello ran on a $15 minimum wage platform, as well as increased government-run health care and progressive environmental policies. A pro-pipeline Democrat soundly defeated him in the state’s primary.

As Senate Republicans continue to struggle with passing a successful repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act, it’s possible that Democrats will eventually settle on a message around health care.

“Candidates need to be saying the word ‘health care’ five times for every time they say the word ‘Russia,'” Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas told the AP. “I think it’s a fundamental mistake to make this election a referendum on impeachment.”

