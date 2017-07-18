Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   

Trump: America Was ‘Let Down’ By Democrats And A ‘Few Republicans’

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
8:50 AM 07/18/2017

President Donald Trump put out a series of tweets Tuesday in which he blamed Democrats and a “few Republicans” for the failure to pass health care reform.

The Senate legislation to repeal-and-replace Obamacare stalled Monday night when two Republican senators said they would not support the legislation. A total of four GOP senators did not back the bill.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!”

President Donald Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both put their support Monday night behind repealing the Obama health law first, and then later replacing it. Republicans have criticized the bill for rising premiums and lack of consumer options. Trump, McConnell, Pence Call For Full, Clean Obamacare Repeal

Trump, however, seemed to have a different plan of action Tuesday. “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan,” the president tweeted. “Stay tuned!”

Tags: Donald Trump, Health care, Obamacare
  Show comments