Trump: America Was ‘Let Down’ By Democrats And A ‘Few Republicans’

President Donald Trump put out a series of tweets Tuesday in which he blamed Democrats and a “few Republicans” for the failure to pass health care reform.

The Senate legislation to repeal-and-replace Obamacare stalled Monday night when two Republican senators said they would not support the legislation. A total of four GOP senators did not back the bill.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!”

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both put their support Monday night behind repealing the Obama health law first, and then later replacing it. Republicans have criticized the bill for rising premiums and lack of consumer options. Trump, McConnell, Pence Call For Full, Clean Obamacare Repeal

Trump, however, seemed to have a different plan of action Tuesday. “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan,” the president tweeted. “Stay tuned!”