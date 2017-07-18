Trump Continues To Be Frustrated With The Legislative Process

President Trump dubbed Senate rules “crazy” in a tweet Tuesday as Republicans continue to struggle to follow through on the promise of repealing Obamacare.

The Senate Republican-backed bill to repeal-and-replace the Obama health care law stalled Monday when two GOP senators joined two other Republican colleagues in opposition to the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “Dems will join in!” However, a full repeal of Obamacare would require 60 votes, and the Republicans currently control 52 seats.

Trump seemed to realize this Tuesday morning, and wrote, “With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes!”

“The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes,” Trump tweeted. “Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!”

This isn’t the first time President Trump has called for the Senate to end the legislative filibuster. He tweeted in May: “The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt!”

Sen. McConnell has not been a fan of this proposal, and remarked in May “that will not happen.”