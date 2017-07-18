‘You Treat Me Like A Baby’ Inside Trump’s Decision To Fire His Campaign Manager

President Donald Trump fired campaign manager Paul Manafort after a New York Times Article was published in August of 2016 that made the president “look like a baby,” according to a new book released Tuesday.

“You think you’ve gotta go on TV to talk to me? You treat me like a baby!” Trump allegedly screamed at Manafort after the article ran, according to “Devil’s Bargain” author Joshua Green. “Am I like a baby to you? I sit there like a little baby and watch TV and you talk to me? Am I a fucking baby, Paul?”

The NYT published an article during the 2016 presidential campaign claiming that members of the Trump campaign would leak their policy proposals to the media, which would then be aired in front of him. Staffers reportedly found that was a better option for handling Trump than meeting with him face to face.

A follow-up article in the Times the next day alleged that Manafort had taken money from a pro-Russia political party in the Ukraine. The campaign director was ordered to resign the next day, according to the book.

“We’re putting out a press release at 9 a.m. that says you’ve resigned. That’s in 30 seconds,” Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner told Manafort just before the campaign announced he had resigned.

