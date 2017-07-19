Bernie Sanders Blames Trump Staffer For FBI Investigation Into His Wife

Sen. Bernie Sanders blamed Donald Trump’s former Vermont campaign director for the FBI investigation into his wife, Jane Sanders, over bank fraud allegations.

“When my wife became president of this very small college in Burlington, Vermont, it had serious financial problems, serious academic problems,” Sanders said about his wife’s time as president of Burlington College that has drawn the investigation during his appearance on “The View” Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Puts Chuck Todd On Blast For Not Asking Bernie About FBI Investigation)

WATCH:

“Seven years later that college was in better shape financially and academically than it had ever been,” he added. “Five years after she left the school, a vice chairman of the Republican party in the state of Vermont, Donald Trump’s campaign director [Brady Toensing] initiated the investigation against my wife as president.”

“It wasn’t the bank she did business with,” he continued. “It wasn’t the entity that she bought the property. It was the vice chair of the Republican party. My wife is one of the most honest people I know.”

“She worked extraordinarily hard at that college and did a great job,” the senator explained. “We will see where the process goes. It is a really sad state of affairs in American politics where it’s not enough to try and destroy public officials or candidates. You gotta destroy and go after family members as well. That really stinks.”

Sanders also dodged the question when asked if he plans to run again in 2020, stating that right now he’s more focused on defeating the Republican health care bill proposal.