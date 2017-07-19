A former U.S. Marine who was blinded during a firefight in Afghanistan blasted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Tuesday night for awarding $10.5 million to a terrorist involved in the skirmish.

Sgt. Layne Morris was blinded by a piece of shrapnel during a 2002 attack in Afghanistan, while his fellow soldier, Chris Speer, was killed by a grenade thrown by Canadian-born Omar Khadr.

15 year-old Khadr was detained at Guantanamo Bay but later filed suit against the Canadian government, claiming his confession to killing Speer was made under duress. Instead of fighting the suit in court, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently opted to pay Khadr a settlement of $10.5 million.

During a Tuesday night interview on Fox News with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, Sgt. Morris slammed Trudeau, asking, “what kind of sick and twisted ivory tower [does he] live in?”

In fact, Morris said he wasn’t even contacted by Trudeau before the settlement was arranged, and instead received only a post-facto apology from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“I don’t think you have to be Canadian or America to say, ‘okay, there’s a guy out there who killed a U.S. soldier, and now you’re gonna give him 10.5 million dollars because he was lonely at Guantanamo?'” Morris asserted. “How that balances out as justice is just beyond me.”

Morris explained that on the day he was wounded and Speer was killed, they were at a compound going after Khadr’s father, who apparently had financial ties to Osama Bin Laden. When the U.S. soldiers sent interpreters into the compound, the men inside executed the interpreters “point blank” and threw hand grenades at the Americans remaining outside.

A hand grenade thrown by Khadr killed Speer, an Army medic who left behind a wife and children.

“To protect [Khadr], that’s really reopening a wound,” Morris said. “I feel bad for Chris Speer’s wife…it’s gotta be tough for her to see the Canadian government open that wound.”

Morris also said he feels for members of the Canadian military who have to watch their government reward a man “who did his very best to kill them.”

