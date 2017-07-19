BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Has Brain Cancer

Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to a statement released by his office and the Mayo Clinic.

McCain was hospitalized last Friday so that he could undergo surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Subsequent tests revealed a primary brain tumor associated with the blood clot.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the Mayo Clinic said. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

“The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent,” the clinic continued.

“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona,” McCain’s office said. “Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

Meghan McCain also released a statement regarding her father’s illness, calling him “the toughest man I know.”

“He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him,” she wrote. “The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

President Donald Trump said he and his wife Melania are sending their thoughts and prayers to the Senator and his family.

“Senator John McCain has always been a fighter,” Trump said in a statement. “Get well soon.”

Follow Amber on Twitter