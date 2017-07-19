House To Vote On Border Wall Funding Next Week

The House is slated to take up a must-pass spending measure next week that includes funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday evening.

Due to the lack of votes to pass an all-encompassing omnibus, the lower chamber will move forward with a “minibus,” which packages together four appropriations bills aimed at funding the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Energy, water projects and the legislative branch.

“NEXT WEEK THE HOUSE WILL VOTE TO BUILD THE WALL. #MAGA,” McCarthy tweeted.

Building the structure has been a top priority for President Donald Trump, who placed a strong emphasis on the proposal during the course of the campaign.

The border wall faces strong opposition from Democrats, who feel the project will be expensive and ineffective.

The Homeland Security bill, which passed out of committee, allocates $1.6 billion for a “physical barrier construction along the U.S. southern border.”

The funding will cover building roughly 28 miles of the structure, according to The Hill.

