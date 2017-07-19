John Kasich: â€˜Nonsenseâ€™ To Label GOP As â€˜Losersâ€™

Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) on Wednesday slammed the idea that Republicans are ‘losers’ from the collapse of the GOP health care bill.

“They say ‘Republicans lose,'” Kasich said on MSNBCâ€™s “Morning Joe.” “You know what, isn’t it a great thing that Republicans looked over the cliff and saw that there were a lot of people that were going to be hurt and pulled back and said ‘lets do this in a more reasonable, rational way.'”

Kasich wants to bring about a reform, not a repeal of the heath care bill. He instead calls for a comprehensive program.

“We spend almost $1 billion a year fighting opioids and thatâ€™s why I fought so hard for Medicaid expansion,” Kasich said. “I donâ€™t want Medicaid expansion to be yanked away. We can deal that in a reformed method a little bit farther down the road as long as we give governors flexibility.”

Kasich said that there is no need to throw more money into the fight because they can manage it from the position that they are in. Instead, he calls for the ending of battling out who gets the blame.

“Instead of all this ‘who won,’ ‘she lost,’ ‘this and this,’ itâ€™s all nonsense! Knock it off. We need to get this country on the right track before we end up hurting many, many people because we canâ€™t fix anything in Washington.”

“If we knock off the politics we can fix this thing, I know it!” Kasich stated.