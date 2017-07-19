‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Compares POTUS To Charlie Sheen [VIDEO]

Co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski, compared President Donald Trump to Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen Wednesday, despite not being able to remember Sheen’s name.

“It is Wednesday July 19th, winning!,”Brezinski said after rolling a clip of Trump discussing his proposed health care overhaul. She then asked her co-host Joe Scarborough, “Who is that star who said that? ‘Winning’? I think he was busted for something.”

Scarborough reminded her of Sheen and his viral YouTube video adding, “Well I think Charlie Sheen would be deeply insulted by that … that is an insult to Charlie Sheen.”

Sheen did an interview in 2011 with Andrea Canning of ABC News on his alleged bipolar issues, drug use, and erratic behavior, which got him fired from his hit TV show, “Two and a Half Men.” In the interview Sheen denied being bipolar and said he was “bi-winning” and had “tiger blood.”

Sheen has since been diagnosed with HIV and, according to TMZ, is being sued for exposing his ex-girlfriend to the disease.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]