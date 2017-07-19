House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tried to be patriotic but read a false account of the 56 Declaration of Independence signers during her Tuesday press conference.

Pelosi read “The Price They Paid,” an article about the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, at a Democrat event to promote a legislative package aimed at reforming government.

“I just want to read this one thing because it’s July,” Pelosi said, pulling out her mobile phone. “We came back from the Fourth of July celebration and I saw this article.”

“Now, our founders, they sacrificed their lives, their liberty, their sacred honor to establish this democracy,” she said, teasing the article. “But did you ever wonder what happened to the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence?”

However, as pointed out by Snopes, “The Price They Paid” is riddled with inaccuracies and embellishments about what actually happened to the signers.

For example, the piece claims that nine of the 56 signers died from “wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War.” While nine of the signers did die during the Revolutionary War, none of them died from injuries sustained by the British.

The article also frequently misspells the names of several of the signers.

“Ponder the sacrifices so many people made at the start of our country,” Pelosi told the audience when she finished reading the article.

