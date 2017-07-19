Poll: Trump’s Base Remains Solidly Behind Him

Voters in counties that opted for President Donald Trump remain solidly in support of his agenda despite their growing weariness toward some of his more unorthodox behavior, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News Poll found Wenesday.

The poll, which surveyed 600 adults in “Trump counties,” found these areas of the country view Trump’s economic agenda and foreign policy more favorably than the rest of the country.

Trump has enjoyed widespread support in these counties for his willingness to negotiate with American companies on an individual basis to prevent the firms from outsourcing jobs overseas. Seventy-five percent of respondents approved of his methods, while only 14 percent opposed them.

Roughly two-thirds of those surveyed support Trump’s apparent willingness to act in response to North Korean provocations. A similar proportion of those surveyed supported Trump’s military response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own citizens.

The phone survey, conducted July 8-12, was administered across 16 states in counties that flipped from supporting former President Barack Obama in 2012 to voting Republican in the most recent election, and counties where support for Trump reached 20 percentage points higher than what Mitt Romney received in 2012.

Support for Trump’s economic and foreign policy positions is counterbalanced by opposition to some of his personal behaviors and domestic political maneuvers. Only 33 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey and six-in-10 disapprove of his use of Twitter.

“Without a doubt, Donald Trump’s personal style was part of his appeal in the 2016 campaign,” said Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted the survey with Republican Bill McInturff told WSJ. “But more and more it appears to be a distraction that is starting to hit a sour note with this base.”

