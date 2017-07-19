CNN covered President Trump’s dinner with Vladimir Putin three times as much as they covered Obama’s promise of “flexibility” after his reelection, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

It was revealed Tuesday that during a dinner with world leaders at the G20 summit, Trump approached Russian president Putin’s seat and the two men talked for about an hour using only a Russian translator.

In the hours after the story broke until the end of the news day (5 PM to Midnight), CNN dedicated 75 minutes of coverage to the previously undisclosed meeting.

That is three times more coverage than CNN gave to former President Obama’s hot mic slip-up in 2012, when he promised then-Russian president Dmitri Medvedev he would have “more flexibility” after he was reelected to a second term.

On March 26, 2012, when news of Obama’s comments broke, CNN only dedicated 25 minutes to the story during the same timeframe.

MRC also noted the tone in which each news story was covered. When Obama promised Russia “flexibility,” CNN guessed that Republicans “must be all over this” and called it an “awkward moment.” In contrast, CNN anchors argued that Trump’s undisclosed meeting “raised questions” about his “credibility” and his relationship with Russia.

