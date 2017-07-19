Trump Donor Vows To Fund Primary Challengers To Senators Who Opposed Health Care

Republican donors are preparing to back primary challengers to senators who openly opposed the Republican replacement of the Affordable Care Act, according to a Tuesday statement.

Texas Businessman Doug Deason is a supporter and donor to President Donald Trump, and he sent a text message to Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt that specifically called out Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

“The spineless Republican members from Maine, Arizona and West Virginia who seem to believe that Obamacare is actually succeeding,” the donor said. “It will be disappointing to see these three lose their reelection campaigns to Democrats — unless we can find better candidates to run in the primary races against them.”

“The Republicans really haven’t had the president’s back,” Radio Host and Former Trump Co-Chiar Jeff Crouere told Politico. “I got involved in the Tea Party movement in 2009 and this was one of our big issues: repealing and replacing Obamacare. And we’ve been sending people up there for eight years pledging to do it, and now that we have the power we don’t do it? It’s very, very disappointing.”

Trump already began meeting with potential Flake challengers last week, and former state Sen. Kelli Ward and state Treasurer Jeff DeWitt are both interested in running for office.

Neither Collins nor Capito is expected to receive much blowback from their decision to oppose the measure. Collins is likely to consider a gubernatorial bid in the state’s 2018 election. Capito has a high popularity rating and solid name recognition, indicating she could stand on her own against any potential challenger.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].