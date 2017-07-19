President Donald Trump ribbed Nevada Sen. Dean Heller Wednesday over his refusal to support the GOP health care bill.

Trump gathered Republican senators Wednesday for lunch in the hopes of revitalizing efforts to pass a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. The Senate’s first written bill didn’t capture enough support to pass, and neither did a straight repeal effort.

Heller was among the GOP senators who did not support the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), and Trump didn’t let him forget it during the luncheon.

“The other night I was very surprised when I heard a couple of my friends…they might not be very much longer,” Trump said as Heller, sitting directly to Trump’s right, laughed.

“Well, no, you weren’t out there!” Trump poked at Heller. “This was the one we were worried about and you weren’t there.”

“Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?” Trump continued to press as the joke became more ominous. “And I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they’re going to appreciate what you’re hopefully going to do.”

WATCH:

WATCH: “You weren’t out there,” Pres. Trump tells GOP Sen. Heller, who remained undecided on health care bill. https://t.co/BtjrPNSSTQ — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 19, 2017

