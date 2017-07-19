‘Whatever It Takes’: Former Trump Official Claims Obamacare Repeal Will Happen

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager appeared on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday to reassure viewers that Congress is close to repealing Obamacare.

“My source is I know the president,” Corey Lewandowski said. “I know he is going to do whatever it takes to get this done.”

Lewandowski did not echo media calls to make the bill bipartisan, instead suggesting that Republicans move forward on repeal with as little as 50 senators and have Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

“It’s now time for action,” Lewandowski said. “The President is going to get this bill done.”

When asked if senators that voted for repeal then flipped to opposing it were “closet Democrats,” Lewandowski said that “they’re going to support the president’s agenda because it’s the right thing to do for the American people.”

He repeated Trump’s warning that, if the bill is not passed, health care prices will continue to spin out of control and force the system to collapse on itself.

“If they can’t get this bill done you will see what will happen when Obamacare collapses,” Lewandowski said. “Premiums will continue to go through the roof. He [Trump] is not going to own this.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]