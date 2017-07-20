Bill Nye said in a Wednesday interview that older people–who are more likely to deny the seriousness of climate change–need to “age out” before progress can be made on climate change.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Nye argued that people are “scared” of change and those people need to “age out” so that the country can make progress.

“One’s intuition about climate change is not as good as facts about climate change,” Nye said of people who have skepticism about the scale and effects of climate change. “It just sounds like people are scared. It just sounds like people are afraid….Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older.”

“It’s generational,” he continued. “So we’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say. ‘Age out’ is a euphemism for ‘die.'”

For the people who wish to make progress on climate change, Nye somewhat ominously promises, “It’ll happen.”

“But it’ll happen, I guarantee you — that’ll happen.”

