CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who wrote a book about OJ Simpson’s murder trial, said he was “appalled” by Simpson’s behavior during Thursday’s parole hearing.

CNN went to Toobin for his reaction to Simpson’s parole hearing immediately after it ended and before the parole officers had made a decision.

“After all these years, I thought I had lost the ability to be appalled, to be nauseated, to be outraged by the behavior of OJ Simpson,” Toobin asserted. “But I thought his statements were self-justifying, self-pitying, showing no remorse, showing no understanding, no sense of reality about his own life.”

During the hearing, Simpson told the parole board that he took full responsibility for what happened during a 2007 armed robbery.

“I was always a good guy,” Simpson claimed.

In 1995, Simpson was acquitted on murder charges alleging he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Brown accused Simpson of domestic abuse multiple times throughout their marriage, and in 1989 Simpson pleaded no contest to spousal abuse.

“Put aside the murders, which I think he committed but he was acquitted of, how about the fact that he repeatedly beat the hell out of Nicole Simpson?” Toobin angrily said about Simpson’s assertion that he lived a “conflict-free” life.

“I don’t know who these parole people were, who seemed catatonic and not even listening to what they said,” he continued. “Look, he’s probably gonna get parole, under the law as I understand it he’s probably entitled to parole, but what an absolute disgrace.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter