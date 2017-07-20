Politics

Greta Slams CNN For Marking McCain Story ‘Exclusive’

Amber Athey
1:55 PM 07/20/2017

Greta Van Susteren slammed CNN Wednesday night over their decision to mark their reporting on Sen. John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis as “exclusive.”

“CNN is so tasteless,” Van Susteren, who previously hosted shows on MSNBC and Fox News, said. “Why does CNN need to brag its report about Senator McCain’s cancer is “exclusive” -really, need to do that now?”

News broke Wednesday night that Sen. McCain had been diagnosed with brain cancer after having surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta apparently had exclusive access to speak to McCain’s doctors.

Van Susteren argued that bragging about having an exclusive on bad news is inappropriate and “lets the American people down.”

She continued to defend her comments, stating that to her there is a difference between “breaking news” and “exclusive.”

