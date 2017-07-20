House Democrats Raise $3 Million More Than Republicans In June

House Democrats out-raised House Republicans by over $3 million during the month of June, according to a Thursday report.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised over $10.7 overall, much higher than the National Republican Congressional Committee’s reported haul of $7.5 million in the same time frame.

The Democrats have raised over $60 million so far during the 2017 fundraising season, and currently have cash reserves of $21 million. Congressional Republicans held a much larger war chest, with $33.7 million in cash reserves, aided by a $2 million transfer from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s campaign committee.

“The DCCC’s record-breaking June fundraising … is a reflection of the massive amount of Democratic energy and widespread rejection of the Republican agenda,” DCCC spokesman Tyler Law wrote in an official statement. “These grass-roots supporters will help to sustain our momentum across the largest battlefield in a decade and keep the House in play.”

Democrats need to gain an additional 24 seats in the House during the 2018 midterms, a very big hurdle to clear, although it’s not entirely impossible to do. The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics identified 21 congressional Republicans that are vulnerable in the 2018 midterms, based largely on whether or not their district supported Clinton or Trump during the 2016 presidential election. The list includes Reps. Darrell Issa, Don Bacon, Will Hurd, Kevin Yoder, and other southern Republicans.

