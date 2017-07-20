Sen. John McCain announced his brain cancer diagnosis Tuesday night, and some liberals took that as an open invitation to attack both McCain and President Donald Trump.

Within an hour of the news breaking that McCain had glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of tumor, some were already on Twitter blasting McCain for his desire to repeal and replace Obamacare.

John McCain is pretty ok with taking away everyone’s health care so excuse me if i don’t have a well of sympathy for his brain cancer. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 20, 2017

literally a month ago, McCain was being a spineless toady for Trump instead of displaying actual moral turpitude — HOT CORN Li’l (@karengeier) July 20, 2017

“‘Show some compassion and human decency’ what you mean like the Republicans do to all Americans?” wrote Nathaniel Friedman, a writer for GQ magazine.

“Show some compassion and human decency” what you mean like the Republicans do to all Americans? — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) July 20, 2017

My friend’s husband died of glioblastoma in AZ. They wrote a letter to McCain begging for his help. He advised them to move. — Jessica Roy (@jessica_roy) July 20, 2017

It might not be the time to talk about how McCain was about to vote for a bill that stripped healthcare away from millions, but whatever. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) July 20, 2017

In addition to attacking the McCain, some verified Twitter liberals decided to pull the attention away from McCain and attack President Trump, particularly on the unkind things he has said about McCain in the past.

The closest any Trump kid will get to understanding what McCain went through as a POW is using the airplane bathroom after their dad. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) July 20, 2017

Get well @SenJohnMcCain . An inspiration, and an American hero. You hear that @realDonaldTrump ? A Hero. Go fuck yourself you sack of shit. — Corey Ryan Forrester (@CoreyRForrester) July 20, 2017

“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero ’cause he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump on McCain, 2 years ago yesterday https://t.co/uwU62Azl30 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 20, 2017

After what Trump said about McCain during the campaign about not being a hero because he was a POW he should just have kept his mouth shut. https://t.co/tE58ds7CQP — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 20, 2017

Video: Trump saying John McCain is “not a war hero——I like people that weren’t captured” Deplorable. via @BraddJaffy pic.twitter.com/SR0qFUNd0f — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2017

Some schmuck in the White House wrote a statement for Trump on McCain because the jerk couldn’t be persuaded to tweet something nice. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) July 20, 2017

Flight is taking off. If Trump tweets some fake sympathy abt McCain, please make sure to remind him that he’s a hateful, disgusting person. pic.twitter.com/fv115Ue4xD — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 20, 2017

Reminder: in spite of selling his soul for Sarah Palin, McCain is a war hero and has been vocally (although not legislatively) anti-Trump. https://t.co/n8o2jZey3n — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 20, 2017

