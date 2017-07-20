Politics
John McCain, Donald Trump (Getty Images)   John McCain, Donald Trump (Getty Images)   

Liberals Attack McCain After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:30 AM 07/20/2017

Sen. John McCain announced his brain cancer diagnosis Tuesday night, and some liberals took that as an open invitation to attack both McCain and President Donald Trump.

Within an hour of the news breaking that McCain had glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of tumor, some were already on Twitter blasting McCain for his desire to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“‘Show some compassion and human decency’ what you mean like the Republicans do to all Americans?” wrote Nathaniel Friedman, a writer for GQ magazine.

In addition to attacking the McCain, some verified Twitter liberals decided to pull the attention away from McCain and attack President Trump, particularly on the unkind things he has said about McCain in the past.

