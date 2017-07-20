Mueller To Investigate Money Laundering By Former Trump Campaign Manager

Special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating whether or not former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort laundered money, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The WSJ cites “a person familiar with the matter” as their source and claims Congress is also investigating Manafort for laundering funds.

The Treasury Department has turned over reports to Congress from its financial crimes network, which monitors unlawful monetary transactions. The Wall Street Journal didn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation, only mentioning that it involved possible money laundering tied to real estate.

Manafort is also said to be under investigation by the state of New York for fraud. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are looking into Manafort’s suspicious financial transactions and $16 million in loans he received from Federal Savings Bank in Chicago.

The loans came at a time when Manafort was facing foreclosure on his Brooklyn townhouse, along with property in California.

Manafort released a statement through his spokesman calling his real estate dealings “ordinary business transactions.” His time in Ukraine racking up business contacts and working with Russian oligarchs has spawned theories that he colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

He is scheduled to speak to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence next week.

