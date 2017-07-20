Rand Paul Backs Trump: Sessions ‘Should Not Have Recused Himself’

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul backed President Donald Trump’s criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions via Twitter on Thursday, saying that he “should not have recused himself.”

Trump harshly criticized Sessions on Wednesday in an interview with The New York Times, claiming that he would have picked somebody else for attorney general if he had known that Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Paul decided to back up Trump on Sessions’ recusal.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump, his Attorney General should not have recused himself over reported incidental contacts with Russian officials — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2017

“If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president,” Trump said in the NYT interview. “Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.” (RELATED: Trump Blasts Sessions For ‘Unfair’ Russia Recusal — ‘Would Have Picked Somebody Else’)

Although Paul and Trump have had disagreements over health care, Paul has continued to defend Trump, saying, “I think the president and I have a good relationship. I’ve been one of his strongest defenders. I will continue to defend him against mainstream media attacks.”

