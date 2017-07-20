Arizona Sen. John McCain tweeted that he will “be back soon” the morning after news broke on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

McCain said he “greatly appreciate[s] the outpouring of support” in response to news of his condition.

“Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress,” he jested, “I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!”

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

Last week, McCain was hospitalized due to a blood clot above his left eye. He underwent surgery to remove the clot, and additional tests revealed that he has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. (RELATED: Sen. John McCain Has Brain Cancer)

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the Mayo Clinic said Thursday night. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

It is still unclear when he will return to work in the Senate, but his doctors say he is recovering from surgery “amazingly well.”

President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and McCain’s colleagues in Congress have all expressed well wishes toward the senator.

