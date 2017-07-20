Sen Rand Paul Slams Asset Forfeiture As ‘Unconstitutional’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted out Thursday morning criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to revive the federal civil asset forfeiture program, calling it “unconstitutional.”

What I’m most concerned about though is the Attorney General’s actions yesterday to push forward with federal asset forfeiture. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2017

Asset forfeiture is an unconstitutional taking of property without trial. It’s wrong and I call on the AG and the Adminsitraion to stop. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2017

Sessions announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice will allow federal officials to seize property that they believe to be connected to illegal activity, even if the people haven’t yet been charged with a crime.

The department defended the action, labeling it as a necessary tool to fight crime, but civil rights advocates say that the law can be easily abused.

Paul has long advocated against civil asset forfeiture.

In 2014, he introduced a bill to reform the law, which would protect the rights of property owners by requiring the government to provide evidence before forfeiting seized property.

Paul also tweeted in support of President Trump’s stance that the Attorney General should not have “recused himself over reported incidental contacts with Russian officials.”

I agree with @realDonaldTrump, his Attorney General should not have recused himself over reported incidental contacts with Russian officials — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2017

That statement followed Trump’s criticisms of Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Sessions For ‘Unfair’ Russia Recusal — ‘Would Have Picked Somebody Else’)