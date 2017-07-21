MSNBC’s Chris Matthews asserted Thursday night that President Donald Trump’s love of parades makes him just like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Michael Schmidt of The New York Times sparked Matthews’ interest when he described Trump as being obsessed with pomp and circumstance.

“Well, he seems to derive a lot of strength from these trips abroad,” Schmidt said, “the trip to Saudi Arabia where they certainly treated him like a king. They really played to the things that he likes.”

“He wants to have a Bastille Day type parade in DC on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Matthews chimed in. “It’s his dream, he’s like an eight year old!”

Matthews, reveling in the opportunity to attack Trump, continued with a big smile on his face.

“I want big parade! You know, this is really like Kim Jong-Un too,” Matthews opined.

“I mean, that’s why he’s having all these rallies,” a guest agreed.

