“Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch ripped Anthony Scaramucci, who is expected to be the next White House communications director, for having “no skills.”

As of Friday morning, Scaramucci was officially offered the role by President Trump. A couple of hours before that happened, Deutsch made sure to let MSNBC viewers know his thoughts about the choice.

“Let me explain what Scaramucci does for a living,” the CNBC host. “He runs a fund of funds… A fund of funds is somebody who basically takes hedge fund money and kind of distributes it.”

“So he’ll walk into a pension fund and go, ‘invest a hundred million dollars with me, hey let’s go out’ — I mean, he’s basically a salesman, a tire salesman,” he continued about Scaramucci, who was named Wall Streeter of the Year by Yahoo Finance in 2016.

“I like him but that’s what he does. He has no skill set… He basically has no skill set in communications.”

“Zero skills,” Deutsch reiterated.

WATCH:

