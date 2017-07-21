Conway Says They Didn’t Need Russia For Damaging Info On Clinton

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said the Trump campaign didn’t need Russia’s help to obtain dirt on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton because she was full of negative information herself.

Conway’s comments come in reference to President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who had a meeting with a Russian lawyer with alleged ties to the Russian government. The meeting took place during the 2016 presidential campaign where the attorney promised compromising information about Clinton prior to the meeting. The allegations sparked a strong reaction from Conway Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I was the campaign manager for the winning campaign. I didn’t have to look any further than Hillary Clinton when I wanted damaging, negative information in Hillary Clinton,” Conway said. “It was all there. She was like a walking, talking treasure trove of negative information.”

A special counsel and multiple congressional committees are investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion between the members of the Trump campaign and Moscow. (RELATED: Emails Show Trump Jr. Knew Information May Have Come From Russian Government)

Conway said the Russia issue overall is a “sideshow” and continues to overpower the positive developments going on in the country that should be reported on.

