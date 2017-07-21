California Rep. Maxine Waters used news of Sean Spicer’s Friday resignation to take a shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Congratulations Sean Spicer,” she tweeted . “You’ve got more guts than Jeff Sessions!”

Spicer resigned Friday because he reportedly disagreed with President Trump’s decision to hire Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

Sessions has faced similar discord with Trump lately, as Trump sharply criticized the AG during an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday.

“Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said. “If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Despite the tension, Sessions has not resigned from his post, instead asserting Thursday that “I plan to continue to do [my job] as long as that is appropriate.”

Rep. Waters said several days ago that she also wants Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into Trump’s finances.

