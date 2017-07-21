MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace argued Friday that President Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci and the resignation of Sean Spicer are really about POTUS wanting “better looking men spreading his message.”

Friday morning, Scaramucci accepted an offer from Trump to take over the White House communications team. A short while later, Spicer resigned from his post as press secretary over Scaramucci’s appointment.

Nicole Wallace, who hosts a show on MSNBC and previously served as President George W. Bush’s communications chief, suggested the shake up was due to Trump’s desire to have “better looking men” presenting his message to the media.

“This is about someone who took some skin out of one of Donald Trump’s arch enemies and that’s the cable news network CNN,” Wallace said of Scaramucci, who threatened legal action against CNN over a false story about ties to Russia.

“So, I wish this were a story about a really important job inside the White House, a post that speaks for the country and the president around the world, but this is about Donald Trump wanting better looking men spreading his message,” Wallace concluded.

