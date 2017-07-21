Report: Sessions Discussed The 2016 Campaign With Russian Ambassador

Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed material related to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign with a Russian ambassador, according to a Friday Washington Post report.

Current and former U.S. officials told WaPo U.S. spy agencies had intercepted a conversation between Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his superiors that allegedly reveal he and Sessions discussed material in relation to the 2016 campaign.

According to one former official, the two men talked about Trump and his position on Russia, as well as how relations between the two countries would look with Trump as president. The conversations between Kislyak and his superiors reveal that he and Sessions allegedly met in April 2016 at the Washington, D.C,. Mayflower Hotel before Trump gave his foreign policy speech, and another time during the Republican National Convention.

Sessions has repeatedly denied any untoward contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. During confirmation hearings to be attorney general, he said he did not talk about the campaign with them and that when he did meet with Kislyak, it was only due to him being a U.S. senator.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions said at the time. “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.” (RELATED:Report: Sessions Didn’t Disclose Contacts With Russian Officials)

He also denied the charges again when he said he would be recusing himself from anything to do with the FBI investigation into the Russian meddling with the presidential election.

The officials who talked to WaPo about the alleged conversations pointed out that information coming from the Kremlin can be unreliable. They acknowledge that it is possible the ambassador could have overstated the conversations he had with Sessions. It’s also worth noting that the Russians have a tendency to give U.S intelligence agencies false information to confuse them.

“Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me,” Sarah Ingles, a Department of Justice spokesperson, told WaPo.

The Department of Justice did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

