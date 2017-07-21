Sarah Huckabee Sanders was formally announced as the next White House press secretary Friday.

Huckabee Sanders has been serving as the deputy press secretary for the White House and is taking over for Sean Spicer, who resigned from the Trump administration Friday morning. .

Spicer reportedly resigned in response to President Trump’s decision to hire New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director. Spicer told CNN that he wanted to give the White House a “clean slate.”

He will continue to serve as press secretary through the end of August.

It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci announced Huckabee Sanders’ promotion to press secretary during Friday’s White House press briefing.

In response to concerns about conflicts with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Scaramucci asserted, “I’m a businessman so I’m used to dealing with friction.”

Follow Amber on Twitter