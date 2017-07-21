Scaramucci Accepts Communications Director Role

New York financier Anthony Scaramucci accepted the role of White House communications director Friday, according to multiple reports.

A White House source told The Daily Caller Thursday that President Trump was expected to name Scaramucci to the role that has been left vacant since Mike Dubke left the the administration in late May. Unlike Dubke, Scaramucci does not have a history of working in politics, and is instead involved in finance.

He is the founder of SkyBridge Capital and the extent of his involvement in the political realm is his donations to Republican candidates and active defense of President Trump on cable news shows. Scaramucci’s appointment to the role happened much to this displeasure of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

The two have have a tense relationship, an insider told TheDC. Shortly after news broke of Scaramucci’s appointment, it was reported by the New York Times that White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned due to his displeasure of the hire. He had been effectively working as the communications director.