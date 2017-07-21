Scaramucci Tames The Media In ‘Smooth’ First Press Conference

Anthony Scaramucci made a positive impression with the media in his first press conference as White House communications director.

Scaramucci spoke confidently from the podium and made an effort to call on as many reporters as possible, before ending the press conference with an air kiss to the media. Many reporters described Scaramucci’s performance as “smooth,” while others praised his comfortable speaking style. (RELATED: Scaramucci Accepts Communications Director Role)

“Anthony Scaramucci is showing here why President Trump picked him,” The Boston Globe’s DC bureau chief Matt Viser noted. “Smooth and soft-spoken. Lighthearted and optimistic.”

CNN anchor Dana Bash described Scaramucci as “smooth as silk as a talker.”

“A very polished performance behind the podium from Scaramucci,” observed the Washington Examiner’s chief political correspondent Byron York. “Rare in first 6 months of this [White House].”

US News and World Report senior politics writer David Catanese said, “IF Scaramucci is this calm and smooth six months from now, it’ll serve him, the president and the press very well.”

“Anthony Scaramucci is having a very good, very smooth on-camera debut,” said Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker.

Vogue editor Elena Sheppard, complained that “Scaramucci is actually terrifying because he’s so smooth and good at this.”

Los Angeles Times reporter Jim Puzzanghera said Scaramucci walked “the tightrope between smooth and slick” in his first press conference.

“Trump will love this,” said Politico White House reporter Josh Dawsey. “Scaramucci says he is smart, a good communicator, a brilliant businessman, genuine, a good athlete [and] more.”

“Scaramucci is doing a good job of channeling Trump but with a dose of self-aware humor and more coherent,” said Time magazine political editor Ryan Beckwith.

“Scaramucci is way more comfortable talking in front of this room than any other comms person we’ve seen so far in this administration,” wrote CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett, who noted that “Scaramucci has the same joking, off-the-cuff familiarity in his tone that [Trump] has, that resonated so well with his base.”

Scaramucci’s hot start contrasted with the media’s treatment of outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer, who announced his resignation on Friday. (RELATED: Sean Spicer RESIGNS — Mad About New Communications Director)

Spicer struggled to command respect from reporters, many of whom would routinely mock him on social media. For now, at least, Scaramucci is off to a better start.