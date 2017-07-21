Politics
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer listens to a question during a briefing at the White House June 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images   White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer listens to a question during a briefing at the White House June 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images   

Sean Spicer Reportedly RESIGNS — Mad About New Communications Director

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
12:14 PM 07/21/2017

Sean Spicer stepped down from his role as White House press secretary Friday, according to The New York Times.

Spicer’s resignation comes as New York financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed as communications director. The Times’ Glenn Thrush, who broke the news of the resignation, said that it was due to Spicer’s displeasure with the hire of Scaramucci.

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

A White House insider told The Daily Caller that Priebus and Scaramucci have a tense relationship. Spicer is close to Priebus since his days working at the Republican National Committee.

In recent weeks, Spicer has had less of a public role and delegated the responsibility of conducting press briefings to his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He has effectively been working as the communications director, which manages the White House’s message, ever since Mike Dubke resigned in May.

Tags: Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer
  Show 0 comments