Sean Spicer Reportedly RESIGNS — Mad About New Communications Director

Sean Spicer stepped down from his role as White House press secretary Friday, according to The New York Times.

Spicer’s resignation comes as New York financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed as communications director. The Times’ Glenn Thrush, who broke the news of the resignation, said that it was due to Spicer’s displeasure with the hire of Scaramucci.

A White House insider told The Daily Caller that Priebus and Scaramucci have a tense relationship. Spicer is close to Priebus since his days working at the Republican National Committee.

In recent weeks, Spicer has had less of a public role and delegated the responsibility of conducting press briefings to his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He has effectively been working as the communications director, which manages the White House’s message, ever since Mike Dubke resigned in May.