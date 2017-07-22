Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   

Trump Goes After Everyone In Saturday Morning Tweet Storm

Derek Hunter
Contributor
10:34 AM 07/22/2017

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning sending a flurry of tweets on everything from the Russia investigation and intelligence leaks, to the Senate’s difficulty in repealing and replacing Obamacare and a lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. EST, President Trump tweeted about the Washington Post story claiming Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed election-related issues with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The story cites leaks from “current and former U.S. officials.”

The President then turned his attention to the New York Times, claiming the paper foiled an attempt to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The President gave an exclusive interview to the Times this week in which he said he wouldn’t have hired Sessions for the Attorney General job if he’d known Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

He then turned his attention to pardons. This week it was reported the President questioned his lawyers about his ability to pardon himself, his staff and his family in the Russian investigation. It was a claim the White House denied.

Turning back to Sessions and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the President wondered why Hillary Clinton deleting 33,000 allegedly personal emails from her private server and her ties to Russia aren’t the focus of a criminal probe.

Trump then defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., from allegations he withheld information from government investigators, comparing his actions to Clinton’s.

Next the President responded to critics who pointed out incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was very critical of then candidate Donald Trump during the Republican primary when he was a supporter of Jeb Bush.

Switching subjects again, Trump was critical of Republican Senators’ inability to agree on a repeat and replacement plan for Obamacare.

Tags: Donald Trump, FBI, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, leaks, Obamacare, Russia, Tweet storm,
  Show 0 comments