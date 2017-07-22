Trump Goes After Everyone In Saturday Morning Tweet Storm

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning sending a flurry of tweets on everything from the Russia investigation and intelligence leaks, to the Senate’s difficulty in repealing and replacing Obamacare and a lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. EST, President Trump tweeted about the Washington Post story claiming Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed election-related issues with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The story cites leaks from “current and former U.S. officials.”

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey’s, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The President then turned his attention to the New York Times, claiming the paper foiled an attempt to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The President gave an exclusive interview to the Times this week in which he said he wouldn’t have hired Sessions for the Attorney General job if he’d known Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

He then turned his attention to pardons. This week it was reported the President questioned his lawyers about his ability to pardon himself, his staff and his family in the Russian investigation. It was a claim the White House denied.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Turning back to Sessions and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the President wondered why Hillary Clinton deleting 33,000 allegedly personal emails from her private server and her ties to Russia aren’t the focus of a criminal probe.

So many people are asking why isn’t the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Trump then defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., from allegations he withheld information from government investigators, comparing his actions to Clinton’s.

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Next the President responded to critics who pointed out incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was very critical of then candidate Donald Trump during the Republican primary when he was a supporter of Jeb Bush.

In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn’t think I was running! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Switching subjects again, Trump was critical of Republican Senators’ inability to agree on a repeat and replacement plan for Obamacare.

The Republican Senators must step up to the plate and, after 7 years, vote to Repeal and Replace. Next, Tax Reform and Infrastructure. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017