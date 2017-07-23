LADIES FIRST: Women Represent Trump At White House, Pentagon, And State Dept Now

With the appointment of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the new White House Press Secretary following the resignation of Sean Spicer, women now represent the administration at the West Wing, the Pentagon, and the State Department.

WH, Pentagon & State all now represented by women spox. Politics, policy & content aside, this is noteworthy. https://t.co/AqvoazZLlN — John Kirby (@johnfkirby63) July 22, 2017

Sanders had previously been serving as principal deputy press secretary at the White House communications shop, but when President Donald Trump decided to bring in Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director and move Spicer to another role, Spicer decided it was time to leave.

Sanders first began taking questions from reporters in lieu of Spicer last May while he fulfilled his U.S. Navy Reserve duties. She continued to conduct daily press briefings after the communications shop decided to remove television cameras from the pressers.

The new White House Press Secretary joins a communication team of other female officials leading shops in their own departments.

Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor, began representing the administration as the State Department spokesperson back in April. Nauert covered both foreign and domestic news and events for the channel, including the 9-11 terror attacks, the war in Iraq, and the genocide in Darfur, Sudan.

Finally, Dana W. White serves as the sssistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. A long-time D.C. political communications professional, White previously served as a staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Additionally, White was a foreign policy adviser on the 2008 presidential campaign of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. White later went on to be director of the Washington Roundtable for the Asia-Pacific Press at The Heritage Foundation and a publicist for the Fox News Channel.

Follow Kerry on Twitter