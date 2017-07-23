Tapper Goes After Scaramucci For Changing His Stance On Trump

Jake Tapper called out newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Sunday over previous tweets and an op-ed critical of President Donald Trump and many of his policies.

Tapper cited a number of Scaramucci’s recently deleted tweets, which call for action on climate change and increased gun control as well as an op-ed Scaramucci wrote for Fox Business in January 2016, in which he argued “unbridled demagoguery has driven the GOP to an inflection point from which there is no turning back.”

Scaramucci denied that his reference to demagoguery was specifically directed at Trump, and argued that a number of great political leaders have evolved their position on policy issues.

“Let me tell you one of the things I really hate about Washington, we have this political purity test on policy. So if I’m for something and then I’m against something then all of a sudden I’m a hypocrite,” he said during the Sunday morning interview on CNN’s “State of The Union.”

This is not the first time since being appointed to his new position Friday that Scaramucci has received flack for his previous opposition to Trump. During his first press conference as communications director Friday he was asked about his previous reference to Trump as “another hack politician” who is “anti-American.” Scaramucci laughed off the question and added that Trump has certainly not forgotten the slight despite numerous apologies.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].