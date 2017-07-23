Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)   US President Donald Trump speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)   

Trump: ‘It’s Very Sad That Republicans’ Do Little To Protect Me

President Donald Trump lashed out at fellow Republicans in a tweet Sunday that claimed many in the party aren’t doing enough to “protect their president.”

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted. The tweet came as Republicans are struggling to pass health care reform and as Congressional committees led by Republicans investigate whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. From left are U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Dean Heller (R-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about what Trump was specifically referring to.

It’s unclear which Republicans Trump is also referring to that were “carried over the line” on his back, although Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson both won typically blue states along with Trump.

 

 

