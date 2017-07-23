Trump: ‘It’s Very Sad That Republicans’ Do Little To Protect Me

President Donald Trump lashed out at fellow Republicans in a tweet Sunday that claimed many in the party aren’t doing enough to “protect their president.”

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted. The tweet came as Republicans are struggling to pass health care reform and as Congressional committees led by Republicans investigate whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about what Trump was specifically referring to.

It’s unclear which Republicans Trump is also referring to that were “carried over the line” on his back, although Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson both won typically blue states along with Trump.