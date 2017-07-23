Trump: Republicans ‘Do Very Little’ To Protect President

President Donald Trump slammed congressional Republicans for not doing enough to support his administration in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

Senate Republicans have yet to pass a measure that would replace the Affordable Care Act, despite significant outreach from Trump. He called on senators to stay in Washington, D.C. until they were able to pass the measure, but several Republicans held their ground, sinking first the official version of the bill, then the idea of simply repealing without replacing the wide-reaching health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he planned to force the current health care measure to a vote next week, compelling Republicans like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska to go on the record in their opposition to the measure.

